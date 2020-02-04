Comedian Tom Papa: The audience now craves sincerity

February 4 (UPI) – Comedian Tom Papa, whose fourth one-hour stand-up special, You are doing great!“He is proud not to be a cynical comedian,” he said on Tuesday on Netflix.

Papa, 51, co-moderator of What a joke with dad and fortune UPI recently shared in the SiriusXM Netflix channel in an interview that the title of You are doing great! should be taken at face value, with no trace of irony.

“I’m proud not to be a cynical comedian,” said Papa, who also works as an author and actor for nationally syndicated radio programs Live from here, “I think most of the comedy is in the negative. Of course I’m an optimist, and I realized that I can be positive, hopeful and fun at the same time. That’s what I want people to recognize. ” actually means that you win when you have a simple, good life. “

The actor said that he felt that comedy “already has enough people to deal with irony and cynicism”, which makes it “more positive and sincere”, even if it could sometimes be felt “cheesy” for some viewers.

“I think we’re just longing for sincerity and I’m not afraid to say that I really enjoy something or that there is a reason for optimism. Sincerity is sometimes laughed at by the cool kids, but that’s the world I’m dealing with . “

Papa said the sincerity in his comedy resulted from his personality and belief.

“I think if you develop as a comedian over the years it is more honest and truthful if you strive for something. And only by developing more skill and better writing was I able to translate what I really get myself up for” , he said.

Timeless comedy

You are doing great! mainly deals with stories and observations from dad’s life and relationships with his family. He said keeping topics like politics and world affairs out of his material was a deliberate decision that was partly inspired by comedian and actress Lily Tomlin.

“She talked about how she likes to deal with timeless comedy. The comedy of the current event gets eliminated much faster. They talk about something on the news and it has passed within a few months. I was really impressed because the places I like to write about family matters, aging, fear – things that are more timeless. “

Some of the most famous characters in Papa’s comedy are his family – his parents, his wife, and two daughters.

“My wife has a great sense of humor, my parents a little less because they’re teased by their friends. My children, I’m not even sure if they know I’m a comedian,” he laughed.

Papa is also preparing to publish a book called May They make it great!: And other reasons to stay alive, He said the book had more to do with its stand-up special than the title, but it was more than a mere transcription of his comedy.

“A couple of the jokes from the special are mentioned in the book, but in a book you can go much more into it and go much deeper. Take the same topic and go much further with it,” he said.

Both the special and the book are strongly concerned with the idea of ​​overcoming feelings of inadequacy.

“We have the overwhelming feeling in culture that we are not doing enough and that we are falling behind our neighbors and other people in the culture, like seeing people on social media,” said Dad. “I just took stock and found: ‘No, we are actually doing pretty well, that’s life. A simple life is what wins.'”

Writing vs. improvise

Papa also confers his comedic sensibility What a joke with dad and fortune, the SiriusXM radio show, which he hosts together with his comedian Fortune Feimster. He said stand-up and radio may be superficially similar, but he sees them as “completely different forms”.

“I talked to my friend Nikki Glaser the other day and she said that her radio show helped her develop a lot of material for her appearance,” Papa recalled.

He said the other comedian’s perspective was surprising, “because I didn’t hear the radio show that was in my plot. I see it as really, really different.”

Dad said he saw himself more as a writer.

“I think I spend most of my time there and what I really enjoy doing,” said Dad. “This is the second book in a few years. I am writing for Live from here, do my ‘out. In. America. ‘ Monologue and I have scripts and write my stand-up – I write all the time. “

Dad said he had some “improvisational skills” that he used during his stand-up act when “thrashing the audience”.

“I think that’s the closest thing to what’s going on on the radio. But I would never say that I’m an improviser. I’m definitely the first author,” he said.

Dad said he identified the next place he wanted to test his writing skills: the canvas.

“I’ve written about films, but I’ve never made my own film,” said Dad. “I’m starting to get this type of itching. … Although I think it’s a long way and I don’t even have a clear idea of ​​what I would do with it, I’m starting to think about it for the first time . ”

The multi-talented entertainer said that no matter where his other projects lead him, he has no plans to do without stand-up comedy.

“I’ve wanted to do that since I was in seventh grade,” he said. “I wanted to do it because I love to make people laugh and I knew that I could do it as a child. It is really fun when we all meet and about these shared experiences, fears and tensions that we do, laugh It’s just the most vivid, reliable and fun thing you can do.

“I love to write and I love to publish my books, and I will do so for a long time to come, but that’s another kind of satisfaction. It’s not just as much fun as going to a club or theater and do it your deed. Nothing comes close to it. “

Tom Papa: You do great! starts streaming on Netflix on Tuesday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EB-L3ffRa5I (/ embed)