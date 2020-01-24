Comedy Central has ordered more Awkwafina’s Nora from Queens

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens has one of the most enjoyable comedy pilots in a long time. Nothing to start with Awkwafina-the Comedy Central series meets the moment it finds its footing. The comedy was sure of the first frame of a very good time. Comedy Central’s high hopes for the series are already winning, as it’s been one of their biggest hits in years.

Scores are in!

On Wednesday, January 22, the Nora From Queens premiere had a total of 489,000 viewers, making Comedy Central the premiere of 2018. The show is a hit specifically for women between the ages of 18-49. He created a conversation, like a few comedies, on social media. There were about 40,000 posts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on debut night. It’s the biggest buzz Comedy Central has had since 2016.

Yes, please in a second period

Comedy Central announced a second season even before the premiere, which is always a sign of strong confidence. Their instincts were right. The comedy written for half an hour is inspired by Awkwafina’s experience growing up in Queens, New York. She once wrote a book about her life in the city and her favorite places. In the show she lives with her dad (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn). At the beginning of her journey, she is 27 years old, unemployed, still living at home, and enjoying weed smoking and storage. This show will hit close to home for many …

Comedy Central original co-authors, Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, are over the moon for the end result and have expressed enthusiasm for announcing their time:

“We are in awe of Awkwafina’s creative genius at every level and we couldn’t be more excited to start a season two with the entire Lin family at Awkwafina is Nora From Queens.”

It doesn’t stop Awkwafina

The show’s early success is not surprising, however, given the draw of Awkwafina. Despite the recent run-up to The Farewell, the actress did one of the most realistic and watched shows last year, almost starring Crazy Rich Asians and having a lot of fun at Ocean’s 8. In addition, she’s a great songwriter and fun rapper who her first remark was about her talent.

Awkwafina’s latest album, “In Fina We Trust”, was her finest hour as an artist. Ideal for the gym, perfect for laughs and perfect for enjoying good hits. Just the all-around fun and charisma movie star on the album.

Next, we’ll see that Awkwafina’s career will only be bigger with a role in The Voice of The Little Mermaid, part of Disney’s Raya and The Last Dragon, and an important part of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the ten-ring legend. Just a few years into her career, Awkwafina has shown remarkable scope from The Farewell to Nora From Queens. It already has its own comedy style or “brand”, if you will, it is fresh and new and charismatic.

A great pilot

Audiences and critics are already fans of the show, which opened with Awkwafina ascending to heaven and not living with God (voiced by Laverne Cox) from the get-go, so a great start was immediately made.

The laughs remained steady throughout the clever and sleek premiere. Everything felt right. Already in one episode, Nora and her family are enjoyable, like characters almost directly from the Coen Brothers movie. The first episode leaves the audience wanting more from Nora’s family as well as more laughs. After Comedy Central’s last half-hour big comedy, Broad City, it is blown away that they have another comedy already to watch and talk about.