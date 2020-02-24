COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short will stop in Columbia this slide for their “The Funniest Clearly show In City At The Moment” tour.

The tour will hit each coasts on the 15-day trek.

JUST Declared: Steve Martin and Martin Small “The Funniest Exhibit in Town at the Moment” coming to the @TownshipSC this slide. See them are living September 20 for a person evening only. Tickets go on sale to this Friday two/28 @ 10 AM! pic.twitter.com/aFSXdkrobv — Township Auditorium (@TownshipSC) February 24, 2020

“The Funniest Display in City at the Instant is a exhibit that redefines the type in sudden and profound strategies, from two of the funniest, most influential and acclaimed skills of the previous century,” organizers promise.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28th at 10 a.m.