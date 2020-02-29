[COMET offers cost-free rides to the polls for Democratic key]

Richland/Lexington, SC (WOLO)—The COMET wishes to make absolutely sure you can solid your ballot in the South Carolina Democratic main Saturday February 29th, with out acquiring to worry about getting a way to get there.

According to COMET Govt Director and CEO, John Andoh research reveal that the deficiency of transportation performs a job for numerous individuals who do not vote in elections. The analyze goes on to show that this impacts minority voters, people today with disabilities, those with minimal incomes, and younger voters in a disproportionately.

The COMET would like to have a hand in modifying that on the working day of the SC Democratic primary by supplying this support so everyone will have a possibility to exercise their ideal to vote.

The transportation company suggests they will offer you cost-free rides to polling areas on all of their fixed routes in the Richland and Lexington County place for the overall working day.

For much more details about routes, pay a visit to www.catchthecometsc.gov/how-to-trip/

Or you can get in touch with 803.255.7100 for far more details about the COMET.