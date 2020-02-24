Designs existing creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Wintertime 2020 collection throughout Milan Trend 7 days in Milan February 23, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 24 ― Dolce & Gabbana ready for the winter chill yesterday, staging a Drop/Winter season 2020 present that includes outsized chunky sweaters, woolly socks and furry slippers.

The Italian manner house’s presentation at Milan Style 7 days arrived soon just after Giorgio Armani declared he would maintain his exhibit, because of to choose put two several hours immediately after Dolce & Gabbana, in an empty theatre devoid of any push or buyers present thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some company at the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk clearly show could be observed putting on surgical masks as they took their seats.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana paid tribute to artisans and craftsmen with the assortment titled “Made by Hand”. Screens along the catwalk showed outdated black and white online video of tailors, cobblers, leather cutters and knitters at work.

“The previous and the authenticity are linked to the long term as a result of a new interpretation/translation of the ‘handmade’,” the duo mentioned in a assertion.

Dolce & Gabbana dressed their versions in comfortable cardigans, knitted shorts and bralets, and thigh-large woolly socks.

But glamour was also present in the sort of sensual corset attire and see-via skirts and shirts, with sparkle frequently extra to black.

Bags had been large and typically twofold. High-heeled footwear were being paired with stockings or thick woolly socks. Laced-up boots of varied heights presented a more everyday solution for the Dolce & Gabbana female.

Feminine features and bouquets have been extra to sharply tailored fits, with red roses also twirling about and higher than white shirts and attire.

Established to the music of the late Amy Winehouse, the presentation featured a total of 121 seems by the tough-doing work structure duo. ― Reuters