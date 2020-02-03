“Comfortable” Jason Momoa in Rocket Mortgage commercial had bothered fans

Jason Momoa showed fans how to “make himself comfortable” in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad, and the results bothered fans everywhere.

“What does home mean to me?” Says the 40-year-old actor as he walks from the paparazzi to his house. “It is my refuge.”

“I can relax here,” says the actor. “Here I can sit back and feel completely comfortable in my skin.” As he speaks, the “Aquaman Star”, known for his firm physique, starts tearing off all of his muscles. He removes his arms, stomach and chest until all that remains is a thin man with Momoa’s face.

“Rocket Mortgage knows I can be at home,” he says.

If the fans are not traumatized enough by the image of Momoa, who has torn his entire chest, the actor pulls his famous hair off. Under his long curly hair is a bald man’s head.

Momoa’s wife Lisa Bonet also made a cameo in advertising. She saw how he saw Momoa trying to do bench presses.

Everywhere the fans were very worried about the shocking picture of a thin momoa.

A fan admitted that the advertisement was funny, but also described it as the “worst nightmare” of all.

Another called Rocket Mortgage for blasphemy by showing the actor such a shocking figure.

Rocket Mortgage committed blasphemy by de-sexifying Jason Momoa … BURN THE WITCHES !!!

A fan praised the actor for being so safe in his body.

Some said the Rocket Mortgage Spot was the best of the night.

“Jason Momoa, you win the BEST commercial !!”

