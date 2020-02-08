Comic book author “Birds of Prey” criticizes “missed opportunity” in the film

Gail Simone, the legendary comic book author behind the original Birds of Prey story, has questioned one of the characters in the new film.

Although the new DC film, which focuses on Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, is a spin-off from David Ayer’s critically upset suicide squad, it has received mostly positive reviews.

While Simone says that she largely “loved” it, the author released a long Twitter thread today (February 7th), detailing where Birds of Prey thought she could have done better.

Okay, I want to talk about an aspect of the @ birdsofpreywb film that I didn’t judge and that bothered me. I think it’s pretty obvious that I loved it, but I have a significant complaint.

However, this only makes sense in a larger context.

Simone wrote: “I was reluctant to comment on this, mainly because I wanted to see it myself. But basically this Cassandra Cain is a new character.

“I like her, it’s fun to see her, the actress is adorable (Ella Jay Basco) is great in the role. But she has no resemblance to Cass.”

“I don’t consider it an insult, but a missed opportunity,” added Simone, explaining that the “character struggles with language, reading and socializing” were an “extremely meaningful” part of the story for many fans.

But it became so much more. She was also one of the first truly successful Asian solo heroes in both companies. Her struggles with language, reading and socializing were of great importance to so many people. I love Cass very much, and that’s not a Cass I recognize.

The author also had a suggestion on how to easily avoid the problem.

“Just give it a different name,” she wrote toward the end of the thread. “It is possible that they didn’t want another unvoiced Asian immaculate goddess assassin, and that’s perfectly fair, but it would have been the same character if they had called them Nancy Floogenbottom, not Cass.”

In a four-star review of the film directed by Cathy Yan, NME said, “Birds Of Prey may not be DC’s first female comic book, but it is certainly the most beautiful and violent. If bloody brawls and faces cut off in front of the camera are good enough for the boys, they are definitely good enough for the women.

“Above all, Birds Of Prey is exciting fun, full of moments of warmth and light amidst brutality and a breakneck race for survival with some of the worst Gotham fans.”