Comic-Con Canceled Early History Time Due to COVID-19

Breaking News

Superheroes will NOT be joining this year’s Comic-Con … the event for the first time in history because of COVID-19 concerns.

Organizers announced the surprise despite a decision Friday morning that addressed pandemic concerns. This is the first time in the 50-year history of the event that the famous San Diego event has been abolished. Organizers have requested that the event be returned July 22-25, 2021.

Comic-Con released a statement saying, in part, “Recognizing countless attendees who plan and plan for conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely on For this to be a major part of their lives, they hope to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns may be reduced by the summer. “

The statement continued, “Continued monitoring of the California Governor’s health advisory and recent statements made it clear that it would not be safe to develop plans for this year.”

What’s more … the WonderCon in Anaheim – originally set for April 10-12 – was rescheduled March 26-28, 2021. Organizers also say that the badges purchased for Comic- Con 2020 “has the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021. All 2020 badge holders will receive an email within the next week with instructions on how to request a refund. compensation. “

Exhibitors for the event also have the option to request a refund or withdraw their payments in 2021. Expect an email. Also … Comic-Con’s official hotel will automatically cancel all hotel reservations and refund all deposits made through them.

Comic-Con – and WonderCon – are just a few events away from the health crisis.

SXSW is one of the first major events to be eliminated due to coronavirus. Organizers sponsored the annual event last March. Season of NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS and NCAA events also posted or canceled.