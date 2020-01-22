Coming to HBO Max: a Satirizing Royals comedy

Oh man. That would be good. Prince, a new animated comedy satirizing the British royal family, is coming to HBO Max. The series is written and executive produced by Gary Janetti, who also worked on Family Guy.

Instagram inspiration

The series originates from Janetti’s Instagram account, where she teaches the Royal Family through the eyes of young Prince George. Prince George is the son of Prince William and is third in line to the throne.

On Janetti’s Instagram, George is a relentless little thing who is constantly spreading tea and casting a shadow over his family.

“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary created on Instagram to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what Instagram followers know – that George can be hilarious, shocking and surprisingly sweet. We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a larger canvas to paint over just a 1: 1 square. “

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

Janetti to shout Prince George The rest of the cast includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashat in Meghan Markle, Lucy Pade as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander and Prince Philip and Prince Quilpin Prince George Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth Yuan Reon as Prince William.

Janetti said about the series,

“I’m thrilled to be working on HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family who neglects the throne …”

Prince is on a very exciting list of new content for HBO Max, including Americanah, starring Lupita Nyong’o and a series on climate change by Adam McKay.

We don’t have details on when this new animated comedy will arrive, but I can’t wait. Prince is sure to be a funny, light drink in one of the most exciting families in the world. What could possibly go wrong?