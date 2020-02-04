Comment: Marquee stadium in Hastings will pick up what McLean Park can’t

The sun is flowing, a soothing breeze, slender athletes going through the movements, fans licking Olympians up close in the flesh, then a guy on the loudspeaker breaks the serenity – not once but three times.

“… on another beautiful day in Napier”, he continues chatting nonchalantly, with the air of authority that is expected of someone responsible for keeping people informed of the day of a procedure during a major event at Hawke’s Bay.

You see, what was worth it was not Napier at all. It was the 21st annual Allan & Sylvia Potts Memorial Classic at the HB Regional Sports Park in Hastings on Saturday January 25th.

“What?” asked someone standing next to me. “Did I hear you right? It must be someone from the outside.”

I offered an ironic smile – no words needed. Not at the time, but, okay, now on the digital and print platform since I collected my thoughts.

The Potts Classic flirts with attractive television cameras and their “boys and girls”, perched on soap boxes to conduct interviews, once every four years, with the Olympic Games. Photo / File

It’s a classic that flirts shamelessly with seductive TV cameras and their “boys and girls” perched on soap boxes to conduct interviews once every four years – with people like Dame Valerie Adams, Tom Walsh , Eliza McCartney and Eddie Osea-Nketia – as the Tokyo Olympics signal.

But I’m going astray. The much bigger picture here is the future of sporting events in the bay. Is it at its crossroads?

As local towns, fathers and mothers gather in village halls to recall missed opportunities to find common ground to merge as a powerful force in the province, other centers in New -Zealand make forays to strengthen their identity and sell themselves.

For example, Canterbury is looking for directors for a new company to lead the construction of a new stadium in Christchurch by 2024 to host sporting events and concerts.

Sunday, there was something cathartic in the orange sky enveloping Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as I watched India blunt the resolution of the Black Caps.

It’s a more compact place, offering better player-person interaction with proximity to the field against a backdrop of panoramic landscape than McLean Park, Napier, trying to escape its perceived threat of imminent sunburn.

A feasibility study has been proposed to move the racetrack from Hawke’s Bay to a compact racetrack across the CBD at Hastings. Photo / File

The multi-million dollar question is, is it time to build a branded place in Hastings?

Yes, the one in Christchurch has a budget of $ 473 million, including $ 80 million for the unexpected. The Hastings District Council is not in the dark like Napier, but it is time to think big for small multipurpose rooms. With the merger canceling parochialism, it makes commercial sense to recognize that you have to spend money to make it long term.

There is no need to tackle McLean Park but, more importantly, to complete it.

Napier’s inability to organize major sporting events dates back to 2006, when it failed to secure the 2008 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ditto in 2013 when he dropped the ball at the U20 Women’s World Cup in 2015, thus rejecting an estimated world television audience of 170 million in more than 100 countries.

Resigned to “the council can not do much in a year”, the mayor Barbara Arnott had then conceded that the Napier council probably had not applied as much funds as Fifa had envisaged but had alluded to the silver lining of three ODIs that summer.

In 2015, Napier’s former man, Phillip Purvis, had prophetically warned that the Bay was a much bigger player on the scene than he had imagined.

Purvis, an event promotions manager who was here to oversee the logistics of fleet transportation during the ICC World Cup, had expressed interest in working for the Napier Council to realize this potential even if it meant uprooting his family from France to go home.

A man who had filled similar roles with the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, the European Football Championship, the UEFA Champions League, the Commonwealth Games, the Rugby World Cup, the athletics championship and the World Equestrian Games, one way or another, he slipped through the fingers of the council.

What happened to the Hawke’s Bay International Cup held at the Unison hockey stadium in Hastings? Photo / File

McLean Park seems to have lost its quintessential touch. The regional park’s Unison hockey stadium is a fine example of significant investment, but what happened to the annual international tournament that took place there until 2018?

Bruce Mactaggart’s original idea, scrutinized for exploded pipe at 2017 elite match, ironically, two months after surface floods held McLean’s ransom Park during an ODI and had become the target of national jokes.

With the who’s who of the provincial business community who has supported the Black Sticks for years, it appears as a top cut with Hockey NZ, which makes the site strategically in excess of the requirements with the advent of the FIH Hockey Pro League world . North Harbor is now the beneficiary.

The protagonists of Hawke’s Bay Racing had increased the volume by moving its infrastructure to a compact site offered at HB Showgrounds on the other side of the Hastings CBD. Where is it? Where do they fit into a multipurpose place?

Speculation that a professional competition in Japan could spell the end of Super Rugby – which in turn will have a domino effect on the provincial national championship here – will further marginalize the benefits for a code that is struggling to attract fans to through the turnstiles of these levels.

Only time will tell if McLean Park will offer rock concerts in picturesque vineyards, then all the best to Napier council in its efforts.

Nevertheless, it is imperative that the sports infrastructure again strongly pique the provincial conscience.

That the carcass of sheep sporting a flag proposed to instill civic pride drags the commentators of political freezers to bow to their constituents is to say the least amusing when juxtaposed with the Hastings / Napier division.

Has sport lost its privileged position at the front of the provincial queue it once occupied by watching passively the games of the economy against politics unfolding?

It could be a controversial project – think about acceptable drinking water, clean waterways, public pools, plastic pollution, crime requiring attention – that left two cities struggling to comfortable on the road to prosperity.

The more cautious will argue that the debate on sports sites aims to nourish the soul of a community.

Therefore, the boards – standing halfway silly – will do well to make sure they have their boxes firmly in place in the event of a kick wandering in the bread basket.

McLean Park, as evidenced by the Black Clash cricket match last month, is subject to diversity as its larger seating capacity makes it less attractive to the sport. Photo / Photosport. [TagsToTranslate] Sport