Comment: Too bad for the techlash

What a dream fortnight it has been for Silicon Valley. Not only has the industry’s profit season been dominated by record sales and big profits, but for the first time, four of the largest companies – Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet – have exceeded estimates by $ 1 trillion. US dollars (1.5 tonnes) at the same time.

So much for the techlash. Almost all of the problems that have been flagged as a potential problem appear to be foggy. Weren’t consumers and investors supposed to punish companies that granted founders excessive voting rights, eroded privacy and allowed the same person to serve as CEO and president? Quarterly results suggest the opposite.

Whatever bad press and regulatory scrutiny tech companies receive, they continue to make products that customers want to buy. Even the inflated valuations of the biggest companies seem sweet compared to the last Tesla rally. Prices have risen 75% this year alone and they seem to be driven by investors who are jumping on the bandwagon for electric cars made by Tesla.

Fears that tech giants are operating in saturated markets have been allayed by healthy demand for their commodities. Apple sold $ 56 billion worth of iPhones in the last quarter, up 8% from the previous year. Amazon now has 150 million paid Prime subscribers for faster delivery of online purchases, up from 100 million two years ago. Facebook posted record average sales of $ 41 per user in its home market in the last quarter, and growth in media streaming options did not stop Disney from finding nearly 30 million subscribers for its new service.

Political animosity is also rebounding in the sector. Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren spoke of the Facebook breakup, but advertisers continue to pay money. Amazon has accused Donald Trump of thwarting a valuable Pentagon deal, but the President’s animosity towards boss Jeff Bezos, whom he once called “Jeff Bozo”, has not stopped the company from breaking its forecasts financial.

Amazon’s market capitalization has increased by more than US $ 220 billion in the past 12 months, as the stock price rose 25%. Alphabet shares rose 32%. Microsoft increased by almost 75%. Even when demand for commodities slows, companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon have maintained growth by buying or creating affiliates that can diversify revenues and keep growth in higher and lower earnings. The biggest companies want to do it all. Amazon has both e-commerce and cloud activity and is getting into advertising. Google is an advertising giant that turns to cloud services. Amazon, Google and Apple all have subscription streaming services.

Take YouTube, which Google bought in 2006 for $ 1.65 billion. This week, parent company Alphabet released details of its sales for the first time. They showed that the world’s largest online video streaming service channel had $ 15 billion in advertising revenue for 2019, more than a third of the previous year.

YouTube reaches more than 2 billion users worldwide each month, so $ 15 billion is lower than some analysts have estimated. Nor does it include the money YouTube pays to video creators. But the numbers prove that YouTube was a good buy. Without it, Alphabet’s advertising sales growth of 17% would have been slower.

The threat of regulation has not gone away. Multiple investigations are underway and smaller rivals were recently invited to testify at an antitrust hearing by the US Judiciary Committee. As the largest tech companies grow, their competitors know they are unlikely to catch up. However, the impact of the investigations is unclear. Politicians may have a wary eye, but shareholders and consumers may not.

Written By: Elaine Moore



© Financial Times

