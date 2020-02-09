Comment: Too bad for the techlash

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
11
Comment: Too bad for the techlash

COMMENT:

What a dream fortnight it has been for Silicon Valley. Not only has the industry’s profit season been dominated by record sales and big profits, but for the first time, four of the largest companies – Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet – have exceeded estimates by $ 1 trillion. US dollars (1.5 tonnes) at the same time.

The growth of multimedia streaming options has not prevented Disney from finding nearly 30 million subscribers for its new service. Photo / AP

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR