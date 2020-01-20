Comment: Where NZ Govt Should Put His Money

Last year closed an incredible decade for the capital markets as they continued to rebound after the global financial crisis of 2008.

The coming decade will leave a lasting mark on future generations as interest rates hit record lows, assets reach record highs, and populist governments thrive due to the inequality created by the combination of these two things. . The enormous wealth created has considerably changed the behavior and expectations of investors.

Over the past decade, with debt and equity having become so cheap, we have seen many investors take on higher risk, hoping to get returns by financing loss-making or barely profitable businesses, sometimes for a very long time.

Some of these companies have fundamentally changed our lives and reshaped our economies, and they have been among the greatest benefactors of an unusual decade. In a different decade, these companies should have focused on margins, profitability, responsibility and governance, as opposed to growth.

It would be difficult to argue that Uber, Netflix and Tesla have not fundamentally improved the lives of consumers, but those same companies (by our estimates) have collectively lost US $ 21 billion ($ 31.6 billion) since 2008. Amazon, the poster child of growth, made only a total profit of 28 billion US dollars during this period. Compare that to Apple, which made US $ 424 billion, Microsoft, which made US $ 252 billion, or Google, which made US $ 142 billion.

Some of these economic models would not have survived in a different cycle. The near failure of WeWork was a very public statement from the financial markets that suggests that they actually have a limit, and that some of these companies must now prove that they can be sustainable.

As we look to the next decade, investors face new challenges in how and where they deploy their capital. After decades of underinvestment, one of these areas will build the infrastructure necessary for future generations.

Investing in infrastructure is an essential part of any successful economy, because infrastructure is a tool that improves our lives. Less congestion, better schools, better hospitals, increased security, cheaper electricity and cleaner air all contribute to a better lifestyle and allow us to cope with future problems such as climate change.

Governments and businesses are also responsible for building the world of tomorrow and we all share the same desire to do it right because the benefits are for everyone – a better quality of life for our citizens, more tax dollars high at lower cost for our governments and more returns for business.

Although everyone benefits, infrastructure around the world is aging and, in some cases, no longer suitable for use, mainly because the use of our infrastructure has increased faster than the maintenance of existing infrastructure and the new buildings. The problem is that infrastructure involves long-term planning for an unknown future, and therefore it is easy for governments and businesses to make decisions down the road.

Governments face the problem of short electoral cycles; companies are faced with the challenge of short-term returns expected by shareholders on investment; local councils cannot directly tax users of infrastructure; and the consumer wants it as cheap as possible, and he wants it today.

So where you find yourself are election promises, bandage solutions, projects under construction too late and no coherent plan. The worst form of spending is governments playing Santa Claus to win votes and companies making ego statements.

In the past, we planned routes because we knew there would be cars, and we built railways to move goods from A to B. Rapid technological change and increasing environmental demands are now factors also weighing in on the debate, which means that infrastructure investments require more long-term thinking and planning than ever.

A lack of investment in infrastructure has caused huge congestion problems. Photo / File

To set the scene in New Zealand, to build the infrastructure we need to support our future, we need 5G networks, charging networks, light trains, heavy trains, larger ports, stations drones, new office buildings, better roads, more bridges, more hotels. , better housing, modern schools, modern hospitals, bike paths, parking and electric scooter lanes, more airport runways – and the list goes on. The amount of investment required is in the hundreds of billions of dollars, and therefore it is not a task that the government can undertake alone.

A successful infrastructure investment requires:

• A clearly communicated vision with a detailed plan spanning decades

• An incentive structure to align good behavior between private and public investments

• An autonomous responsible body with clear and measurable criteria and real governance

• A funding model that attracts capital from public and private sources.

Prioritization of infrastructure spending requires projects to be measured in terms of value (including social and economic factors), targeting capital to those with clear regulations, which offer a fair return for risk and have a social obligation imposed on owners, proportionate to the value they receive.

The good news is that over the years we have experimented with different models which have given us excellent infrastructure, sharing the burden fairly between private and public investments. However, we don’t seem to stick to one model.

The mixed ownership model for the gentailers listed in the government’s share offering program saw the government keep control, receive billions of dollars, and today its assets are worth more for its majority stake than when it did. owned 100%.

Napier Port has obtained the funds necessary to build a new wharf and its 55% interest is worth almost the same as when it owned 100%.

Crown Fiber Holdings delivered a world-class fiber optic network to New Zealand at minimal cost to the Crown.

The retirement sector is building part of the infrastructure necessary to care for our people at no cost to the government by aligning the investment model with the desired results.

Kiwishare asked the telecommunications industry to serve unprofitable parts of the network in exchange for the right to win profitable parts.

So we have many good examples of how models can work to effectively align private and public capital to realize the potential of infrastructure. What capital markets and investors will look for in 2020 will not be promises of money spent at random over a decade, but rather a clearly articulated plan that is measured with a fair incentive structure that balances social demands with the public and private capital returns. require.

The positive conclusion of the past decade is that the cost of financing is so low today that capital is readily available in the private and public markets. If a government can get the right model, it will provide the infrastructure for years to come.

– James Lee is CEO of the New Zealand investment and advisory group Jarden.

