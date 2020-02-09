Comment: Why Pete Buttigieg brings hope for change

There are many reasons for primary democratic voters to say no to Pete Buttigieg when looking for a candidate who can beat US President Donald Trump.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, asked the Americans to elect their youngest president and their first, who is openly gay. His vote in the Iowa assemblies – approximately 43,000 – is five times higher than ever before as mayor.

Former Vice President Joe Biden bluesly warns that Buttigieg’s nomination would “endanger” the party.

And yet, right from the start, the Democrats tried to get along with Mayor Pete. For this reason, it will likely land at or near the top in New Hampshire on Wednesday and will likely be there until the end.

I say that because when Buttigieg rolls in New Hampshire, all of those concerns clear up about how he collects money or wins African Americans.

If we have learned anything in modern primaries, it is winning that leads to winning.

His bigger obstacle could be Mike Bloomberg, who defeated Buttigieg in terms of mayor records and fortunes.

After reporting on campaigns for a few decades, I have come to the conclusion that some candidates will only become yes candidates: voters are looking for reasons to support them because it feels ennobled. And the only question for the candidate is whether he can offer voters enough security to make the leap.

Take Barack Obama, for example, whose age and lack of government experience gave voters reasonable reasons to choose someone else in both the 2008 primary and general election. They didn’t because Obama was a candidate who could take on yes. He made them feel good about themselves and the country. They found a way to overlook the rest.

Many Democrats have been telling us for months that Buttigieg inspires them. They love the idea of ​​a Rhodes scholar with military qualifications, a homosexual candidate who can’t be determined by his identity, a candidate who grew up on social media and doesn’t push 80.

They only wished Buttigieg was five years older or he was the mayor of a real city. You want to be able to vote for him; it just seems like a stretch.

But as we saw in Iowa, Buttigieg (who, as I mentioned, was a friend of mine before people started saying his name) gave them enough reason to overlook it. He is on his feet in a flash, strangely self-confident, relentlessly disciplined and future-oriented. He keeps making her say yes, like Obama did.

Nobody else in this field enjoys this advantage with voters who are still undecided at this point.

Democrats have a lasting affection for biden, and they would like to have to do with biden, but than that Washington PostIn a concise analysis, Dan Balz found that he was too slow and too confused to dispel the doubts.

Bernie Sanders, Vermont’s socialist senator, polarized the democratic voters. If he wins, it’s because there are enough candidates to share the non-Sanders votes, just as Trump won the Republican primary by an unshakable majority.

Elizabeth Warren, the populist senator from Massachusetts, has given the Democrats the kind of shaky agenda they claim to love. Up to this point, the undecided voters find them not very stimulating anyway.

I can’t help but think that Warren blows through the questions in the debate phase – the way she starts each answer with “so …” or “understand …” as if she hoped we could grasp this difficult concept But let’s face it, the chances are not high – that pushes some voters away. If you choose Warren, you want to sign up for a very long talk just because you should.

I am not saying that Buttigieg has managed to neutralize all doubts about his candidacy. He could probably stand to acknowledge these doubts a little more directly than he did.

Like in an early victory speech in Iowa, where he didn’t even take note of the confusion about the results, Buttigieg tends to squeeze through uncertainty instead of admitting what he can’t or doesn’t know. Perhaps this will open up for a candidate like Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota who manages to sound both confident and grown up.

But it looks like Buttigieg has come a long way to convince skeptical Democrats that like Obama, he has enough of an uplifting history and high intellect to win a crucial block of independent voters in November.

Trump is something of a “get-to-no” candidate – someone that many voters still think is hideous, even if they found a way to vote for him in 2016. They would rather not do it again if they can stand the alternative.

All Democrats really need is someone who can say yes.