Commentary, team news, kick-off time and live stream of the Premier League encounter

Steve Bruce’s injured Newcastle team meets Frank Lampard’s Chelsea late on Saturday.

Newcastle came into this game after a 1-1 draw with the Wolves, but has been without a win in the last four league games.

However, Joelinton ended a five-month goal drought in the FA Cup win in Newcastle to reassure the misfiring striker.

Newcastle have been without a win in their last four league games

While Chelsea is still trying to regain some consistency, he will try to resume the momentum of his 3-0 win in the last game against Burnley.

Newcastle vs. Chelsea: head-to-head

Chelsea’s recent history favors Chelsea by winning five of their last seven Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea have won three of their last four games, with their last defeat on the final day of the 2017/18 season. An opening game by Dwight Gayle and two goals by Ayoze Perez ensured that the points remained in the northeast.

A Marcos Alonso goal was all that separated the teams when they last met on Stamford Bridge in October to help Chelsea win all of their competitions for the fifth time in a row.

Marcos Alonso scored the winning goal for Chelsea the last time these two teams met

Newcastle vs Chelsea: the facts

Newcastle have only scored four points in their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D1 L6) and have lost each of their last three games in a row.

Chelsea are aiming for a consecutive away win for the first time since their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in 2007/08 and 2008/09.

Chelsea have only beaten Tottenham Hotspur (29 wins) in the Premier League more than Newcastle United (25 wins).

Newcastle have lost their last two home games in the Premier League and have conceded as many goals in these losses as in the previous seven at St. James’ Park (5).

Despite their second-highest total score in the Premier League this season (22), Chelsea have conceded only one goal this season and conceded 19 goals in eleven games.

Four different English players have scored a total of 20 Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, most in both points in one season for the blues since 2012/13 (5 players scored 23 goals).

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has won only one of his 22 Premier League games against Chelsea (D5 L16). In home games, Bruce is victorious in 10 games against the Blues (D2 L8), most games without a win against an opponent in the Premier League, along with Martin O’Neill against Arsenal and Man Utd (10 games), winning 0.

As a player, Frank Lampard of Chelsea met Steve Bruce 17 times in the Premier League and lost none of these games (W13 D4). The only player who competes against a manager’s team more often and does not lose is John Terry, also against Bruce (18 – W14 D4).

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron scored one of his last two shots in the Premier League after failing to find the net in one of his first 15 attempts.

Chelsea’s Willian has started four sequences this season that have resulted in Premier League goals after reclaiming the ball from the other side, more than any other player in the competition.

Frank Lampard has never lost a game against a team managed by Steve Bruce

Newcastle v Chelsea: team news

Some players are injured in Newcastle, including Paul Dummett, Jack Colback, Javi Manquillo and Dwight Gayle.

Other players who have doubts on Saturday but have chances to appear are Fabian Schar, Yoshinori Muto, DeAndre Yedlin, Ki Sung-Yeung and Allan Saint-Maximin.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are without Christian Pulisic, Marco van Ginkel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso may return from injury setbacks.