Comments A Representative Bae Soo Jung Comments Using Tracks for GOT7, TWICE, and More

A&B representative, Bae Soo Jung tells of her experience participating in a track for artists from JYP Entertainment!

A&R, which serves as Artist and Repertoire, is the department responsible for talent scouting and overseeing the development of artists and songwriters. Bae Soo Jung has worked with various K-pop groups over the years, including GOT7, TWICE, PRISTIN, HINAPIA, and The Boyz.

When Bae Soo Jung started at JYP Entertainment in 2013, she said to another staff member, “Why do you keep choosing SM soundtracks?” When asked by the leader, she asked him why he chose. The answer is, “Because your taste in music is different from JYP.”

Bae Soo Jung describes the SM Entertainment track as a complicated sound. “There is a lot of change in one song, and no melody is easy. Things keep changing. For example, ‘Tempo’ EXO has an acapella section in the middle. Most rare K-pop songs include acapella.” In contrast, he stated that JYP keeps the chords to a minimum and promotes the hook.

He also commented on working with Park Jin Young on his own album. “Just because his own album on Park Jin Young doesn’t mean that he can publish it as much as he does. He has to get confirmation from the A&R department at the company. When meeting him, it’s best to say ‘I don’t like it.’ She is very open. She listens to all opinions, even from the youngest staff members.

When asked about the artists still in his memory, Bae Soo Jung chose GOT7. Having worked with her from her first mini album “Got it?” to their first full album “Recognize,” they released “Stay” as their main track.

“I heard the demo for this track and loved it. I quickly confirmed and went ahead with the mastering and mixing. This song was produced during the final stages of the album production, and as we found out about the time it would take, it only took us about 16 hours. so no one sings GOT7 singing, I love the track so far I still listen to it on the go. ”

Bae Soo Jung chose TWICE’s debut album “The Story Begins” as her favorite album. “When ‘Like OOH-AHH’ was first released, it debuted at number 99 on Melon’s weekly chart. I thought, ‘I’m ruined,’ and went on a trip to Europe because I didn’t want to be in Korea. My phone was bombed with a message. It turns out the song has gone up the charts to No. 11. After that, I also worked on ‘Cheer Up.’

In response to her favorite artist’s work, Bae Soo Jung chose BoA. “I like to try the dark concept (with the BoA). It’s dark when it’s scary.”

