Commerce Bank, Visa team for insurance payments

Commerce Bank will strive to make timely and convenient payments through its new partnership with Progressive Insurance, which is touted as a “truly strategic combination”.

According to a press release by email, the new program is called CommercePayments PreferPay. The focus is on offering customers, applicants and service providers numerous payment options, including ACH, check or direct debit via Visa Direct.

Commerce Bank states that Visa Direct functionality enables customers to receive real-time payments for insurance claim payments that flow directly to their debit cards. This is in contrast to some current payment methods, which can take up to 10 days to receive even in the event of an accident or natural disaster.

Cory Freier, Business Systems Manager at Progressive, was pleased to introduce the system for a variety of requirements, including medical payments, repairs and other incidents. The press release states that a partnership with financial institutions will ensure that payments are processed efficiently and promptly.

Commerce Bank is not new to partnering with other companies for innovative solutions. Last year, they announced a partnership with procurement and accounts payable solution provider Corcentric to implement a new reseller agreement.

Under this agreement, the bank will manage sales, accounts and operations for Cor360 and use it as a white label platform for commerce users. The program is designed to meet the needs of emerging companies that continue to grow.

