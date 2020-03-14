Commerce Hotel and Casino Pro Proactively Positive for COVID-19 – Los Angeles News – News Information

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An employee of Hotel Commerce & Casino tested positive for COVID-19.

Eric Rose, a casino spokesman, said the employee was receiving medical treatment and was quarantined.

Elsewhere, Casino San Manuel announced plans to close temporarily during the pandemic.

“The San Manuel Mission Band Indians support all those directly and indirectly affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) without reservation as countries and communities face unprecedented challenges and difficult decisions. San Manuel Casino has been closely following Coronavirus news as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and our local public health agencies. The health and safety of our guests, team members and tribal citizens is our highest priority. We have volunteered to temporarily suspend casino operations from 5pm on Sunday, March 15th until the end of the month. In consultation with the State of California and considering the Governor’s guidelines for large gatherings, we believe this is the best course of action for our community. “

Similarly, Casino Pechanga Resort has also announced that it will also be temporarily closed. This closure will take effect on Monday, March 16th by the end of March.

“As a tribal government and leading employer of thousands of people, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily shut down the Casino Pechanga Resort for the health and safety of our team members, tribe members and guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the President said of Tribes, Mark Macarro. “No matter what, the Pechanga family will rise to this challenge along with the strength, compassion, determination and resistance that our forefathers have entrenched in us.”

The casino said members of the Pechanga team will receive their base salary and benefits during this temporary closure.