Saturday, February 29, 2020
Commerce Metropolis law enforcement investigate the pictures against King Soopers no one particular harm

Kevin Yazzie
Law enforcement are wanting for suspects involved in a taking pictures outside the house King Soopers Friday night time in Commerce Town.

Nobody was damage. Police commander Charlie Schoepflin said the taking pictures happened following two teams of people argued shortly ahead of 9 p.m. within King Soopers at 4850 E. 62nd Ave.

Schoepflin said a team left the retailer. When the other group remaining, a person in a auto driving by way of the parking lot shot the many others after "expressing."

It was not crystal clear how numerous folks ended up associated. Anybody with info about the incident ought to call the Commerce Town Law enforcement Division at 303-288-1535.

