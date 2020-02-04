Commercial Cards: It’s all about the data

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Formerly reserved for the largest and most demanding companies, automated ERP and accounting platforms (Enterprise Resource Planning) are now accessible to the smallest companies, and data from these systems is the new currency for operational efficiency.

This applies in particular to accounts receivable (AR), where B2B suppliers not only need money to be received by their buyers, but also high-quality transaction data for comparison, reporting and analysis. If B2B payments have deviated from paper checks on their way to digitization, the provider has a greater chance of gaining valuable insight into transactions.

According to Dean M. Leavitt, founder and CEO of Boost Payment Solutions, this is one of the key priorities of today’s accounts receivable departments, and business cards are being strengthened to meet this demand.

“The big question for suppliers is:” When I receive my payment, how can I be sure that I will receive my data in the way that I can actually use it for my company? Leavitt said in a recent interview with Karen Webster. “One of the biggest advantages of the card rails is that you have virtually unlimited amounts of data that you can transfer with this transaction.”

While the benefits of accepting advertising cards are becoming clearer, he warned that accepting advertising cards if handled improperly can be as stressful as accepting checks.

Reconciliation headache

The pursuit of payment information is a key factor for the gradual acceptance of advertising cards by the suppliers.

“There is an expectation that usable data will flow between them in transactions between trading partners,” said Leavitt. “Even the least sophisticated accounting systems are able to organize transfer data into usable information. Business data hunger is rising to a level we have never seen before. “

Too often, card transactions include virtual card information and transaction requests sent via email. This places a significant burden on a supplier’s employees who have to manually enter data into systems and manage the booking process. To make matters worse, each card issuer packs card and transaction data in a unique way and sends it to a supplier. This increases the workload because suppliers are forced to categorize this information without knowing exactly which invoices are being billed.

“Issuers will turn their virtual card platforms upside down to offer buyers more security or simpler features,” said Leavitt. “However, the downstream effects on the supplier are hardly taken into account, if at all. And many suppliers come forward and say: “I am ready to take cards, but the effort that my AR teams and accounting need to process these transactions manually is too high to expand our card acceptance. ‘ “

Ironically, this is a way that cards, despite their support for the transmission of electronic data, have been neglected along with payment, even compared to paper checks. In the past, companies submitted paper checks stacked on a stack of bills or used checks in lockers to clarify which transactions were applied to which bills, although this was inefficient.

Data’s favorite payment tracks

Trading card transaction data can quickly get lost in a flood of non-standard information. However, when the technology is between B2B transactions, solutions like Boost Intercept can capture a buyer’s card transaction and automatically present it in a supplier’s preferred format.

He compared this tool to creating “essentially a locker” for virtual card payments – a strategy that addresses one of the biggest obstacles to the acceptance and acceptance of commercial cards: automated matching. In this way, the data supported by card transactions can offer a competitive advantage over other rails, Leavitt said.

“With the proliferation of cards in how businesses pay among themselves, the focus is more on the best payment method for data exchange,” he said. “If you’re using a wired connection, or even most ACH platforms, and certainly a check, you won’t be able to send much, if any, digital data with this transaction.”

ACH transactions are increasingly using the Corporate Trade Exchange (CTX) transmission system to enable ACH payments and to transmit the high reconciliation data requested by providers, according to Leavitt. However, the additional cost of the service can quickly offset the traditional benefit of ACH’s lower acceptance cost – especially when service providers like Boost introduce technologies that enable lower acceptance cost, including proprietary exchange rates.

When it comes down to it, most buyers need a way to expand their DSO, while suppliers need a way to reduce their DSO. For these companies, it doesn’t really matter which payment method is used, Leavitt admitted. However, the card rails are increasingly the clear “win-win situation” for buyers and suppliers if all factors are taken into account.

———–

Featured PYMNTS report:

Individual gig employees can spend days or even weeks each year tracking down late payments for work obtained through online marketplaces. That is why providing faster payouts is not only an advantage but also a necessity for gig platforms to thrive. By doing January 2020 Gig Economy Tracker, Yunyi Fu, Product Manager for the Kimkim travel platform, explains to PYMNTS how the company gains the loyalty of its freelance travel experts in 70 countries through faster payments.

Accounts receivable, ACH, AR automation, B2B, B2B payments, boost payment solutions, card acceptance, card data, trading cards, special messages, messages, checks, payment tracks, reconciliation, transaction data, virtual cards