Commission finds aircraft approval process safe, despite 737 Max crashes

A government commission has asked to review US approval for new passenger aircraft after two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max that the system is safe and effective but could be improved.

The committee was appointed in April by transport secretary Elaine Chao after two fatal accidents with the 737 Max van Boeing. The crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia have killed 346 people.

The committee found in a report released on Thursday that the FAA system of delegating some inspections to aircraft manufacturers is effective and allows the US industry to thrive.

But the findings conflict with lawmakers investigating the crashes. Last week, Democratic leaders of the House Transportation Committee accused Boeing of fraudulent supervisors and said they would introduce legislation to partially or completely deprive the company of its authority to help approve its own planes as safe to fly.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, a Democrat from Oregon, and Rick Larsen, a Democrat from Washington, responded to a series of reports between Boeing employees who were released Friday at the insistence of lawmakers. The employees asked the safety of the now well-founded Max, called the aircraft a “joke” and talked about how they concealed problems from supervisors.

But the special committee for reviewing the FAA certification process wrote that the FAA certification process is “rigorous, robust and supervised by engineers, inspectors, test pilots and managers who are committed to the primacy of safety.” The committee noted that it took five years for the FAA to complete the Max.

It recommended that the system for delegating inspections to manufacturers should continue, and that the FAA and industry should work together to raise concerns about “possible inappropriate pressure” on company employees designated to conduct inspections during the inspection. review the approval process.

An aerial view shows Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing facilities at Grant County International Airport at Moses Lake, Washington, September 16, 2019. (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

Initially, the FAA determined that 35 of 93 elements of the Max could be delegated to Boeing employees, 58 of which were supervised by the FAA. But the relationship between delegated tasks changed over the years “as the FAA’s confidence in aircraft design and associated risk assessments evolved, including Boeing’s ability to manage such elements.”

In its report, the committee pointed out that it did not investigate the Max approval process. “The committee’s approach was collaborative, not investigative,” the report said. “His mandate was to collect and analyze information, not to find errors.”

The death rate of American airlines has fallen

The commission wrote that American commercial aviation is a “model of safety efficiency and innovation around the world” that handles around 44,000 flights safely throughout the year. Since 1996, the death rate for US airlines has fallen from 80.9 per 100 million passengers to 0.6 per 100 million in fiscal year 2019, the report said.

The report said the aviation safety experts interviewed agreed that the FAA’s decision to certify the Max as an update to the previous generation 737s instead of a new type of aircraft did not affect the safety of the Max. “Each said that a new TC (aircraft type certificate) would not have led to stricter supervision of the 737 Max 8 and would not have produced a safer aircraft,” the report said.

Researchers have involved new automated flight control software, MCAS, as the cause of the two fatal crashes. News items and conference research revealed internal Boeing documents that raised concern within the company about the software.

A faulty sensor caused the system to activate before the two disasters and push the nose of both aircraft down. Boeing had only told pilots about MCAS after the crash of the Indonesian Lion Air, and the regulators at the FAA didn’t know much about it either.

The House Transportation Committee announced an internal FAA analysis made after the first crash, which estimated that there would be more than 45 fatal accidents during 45 years until Boeing established MCAS. However, the FAA only landed the aircraft after the second crash.