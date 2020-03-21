Commissioner Nikki Buddy asks for statewide ‘Stay at Home’ purchase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is inquiring Governor Ron DeSantis to employ a statewide “Stay at Home” buy.

Fried issued a full statement on the make a difference Friday evening:

“I want to identify the tricky selections the Governor has had to make in this general public wellness crisis. No Governor in the latest record would have envisioned to have to make a final decision like California, New York, or Illinois have produced in the previous 72 hrs. Shutting down a single of the nation’s largest states is a selection that will have an financial impact – but it is a choice that will help save life. Centered on the details, we know we are a week at the rear of California’s wide raise in COVID-19 cases. The persons and corporations I have spoken with are rising extra anxious by the working day. As the nation’s 3rd biggest point out, we require to go additional, and we cannot pay for to get rid of a different 7 days. I am asking the Governor to think about implementing a statewide “stay-at-home” order, closing all non-essential organizations for a sensible timeframe, after which time the situation could be reassessed. A piecemeal method of closing particular communities and corporations threats sowing additional confusion. I motivate the Governor to choose this decisive action nowadays to help you save life and protect Florida’s overall economy for our shared foreseeable future. I will stand by the Governor must he make this complicated final decision, and I implore him to do so now.”

So much in the United States, Illinois, California and New York have issued identical orders.

