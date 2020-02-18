[commissioners-consider-$33m-incentive-for-development-in-downtown-wesley-chapel]

by: Megan Gannon
Posted:
/ Updated:
PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Pasco commissioners will consider the approval of a $33 million economic incentive plan to help with Avalon Park West, a development in downtown Wesley Chapel.
The project, which would take up more than 350,000 square feet, would feature residential units, along with office and commercial space for shops and businesses.
Developer Beat Kahli has asked that the county help pay for public infrastructure on the project such as parking garages and public transit.
Pasco commissioners will hold their regular board meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning to discuss.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Pasco Co. Commissioners consider economic incentive plan for downtown development
Deadly crash shuts down part of SR-52 in Pasco County
It Runs In The Family
Tuesday Morning Forecastd
Identity theft victim told to claim crook’s phone charges on income taxes
Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district
Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift’s father
Family reacts following conviction in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica
Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart talks WrestleMania I
bicyclist hit driver arrested
Trending Stories