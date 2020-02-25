[Common automobile routine maintenance and daily self-check important — Puspakom]

FEBRUARY 25 — We refer to the write-up titled “Malaysia’s disregarded hazard: Vans with lousy tyres” by Alwyn Lau, a columnist of Malay Mail, which was posted in the publication’s on the internet portal February 17, 2020.

The author has recommended that Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) make retread tyres unlawful in purchase to reduce mishaps that are triggered by vehicles with negative tyres, and to limit the amount of several hours drivers are allowed to get the job done.

Puspakom, as motor vehicle inspection body appointed by the Malaysian government shares the author’s belief in making our roads safer, and we do this as a result of our role in guaranteeing the roadworthiness of cars that ply our street programs.

Initially, we would like to thank the creator for highlighting the significance of street security.

Having said that, it demands to be clarified that Puspakom does not have the authority to ban the use of retreaded tyres. Any policy choices these as the a single proposed by the author would tumble beneath the ambit of the suitable ministry and its organizations.

Be that as it may well, the use of retreaded tyres is a international practice, and there are a lot of formulated international locations that allow the use of these types of tyres.

There are rigorous high-quality and tests specifications that are imposed on the procedure of retreading tyres that ensure their toughness and security when made use of. Companies of retreads should be certain specified conditions are fulfilled in the course of action of retreading of pneumatic rubber tyres, which will guide to the products and solutions staying licensed with the MS 224 certification which is equal to the European Professional Car or truck Tyres Criteria (ECE R109)*

Puspakom’s inspection on tyres, which includes retreads is guided by the related policies and requirements set by the regulators in guaranteeing the tyres are risk-free for use at the issue of inspection. Below these kinds of guidelines and requirements, only MS 224 accredited retread tyres are authorized for use.

Retread tyres that are made according to field standards are applied globally in North The united states, Europe, Japan, Singapore and the relaxation of the word and even by the majority of professional airways and fleet operators all over the world, and are confirmed safe and reliable.

Dependable fleet operators ought to only use lawful retread tyres, and stay away from tyres that are illegally retreaded. The latter might not conform to the specifications of security prescribed, and will put the auto using it and other street customers at danger.

In his opinion piece, the writer also highlighted the need to have to limit the variety of hrs motorists are authorized to get the job done. Once again, Puspakom shares the writer’s perception and agrees that deficiency of rest and driver exhaustion can contribute to highway accidents and get in touch with upon business car or truck operators to assure their motorists run their autos in fantastic wellbeing and with sufficient relaxation in accordance to the industry’s suggestions and code of superior procedures.

We would like to reiterate that Puspakom’s purpose is to carry out impartial vehicle inspection according to the Street Transport Act 1987 and other related standards, regulations and restrictions.

Even so, the author’s piece is a timely reminder to fleet operators and vendors of community transport to be accountable in their methods, be it in the use of top quality and authorised retreads or in making certain their motorists are given appropriate rest as advised by the authorities.

Street safety is everyone’s responsibility and all of us have a position to play in making certain the protection of all road people.

Media assertion from Puspakom introduced February 25, 2020.

