[common-mills-morning-summit-breakfast-cereal-expenses-$13-a-box]

David Keith
Typical Mills has launched a tremendous-balanced, but incredibly highly-priced new cereal.

It really is named Morning Summit.

The cereal features a wide variety of healthful ingredients -from dried cherries and cranberries to pumpkin seeds and almonds.

It even includes natural and organic coconut oil.

Common Mills suggests Morning Summit will sell for $13 for a 38 oz box. Nevertheless, it really is priced at $32.99 on Amazon and $26.27 on Walmart.com.

The ordinary value of a box of cereal is just over $three.

