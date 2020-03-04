[common-nabs-thriller-film-violent-night-from-sonic-the-hedgehog-scribes]

Universal nabs thriller movie Violent Night time from Sonic the Hedgehog scribes

Coming off from the effective theatrical release of Sonic the Hedgehog which grossed above $260 million at the all over the world box office, Deadline brings word that Common Pictures has landed the rights to Sonic writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller’s aspect pitch titled Violent Night time.

Violent Evening is becoming explained as an elevated thriller established from the Xmas holiday getaway backdrop. The film will be created by Deadpool two director David Leitch together with Kelly McCormick and Annie Marter by way of their 87North banner. Matt Reilly will oversee the job for Universal.

Casey and Miller have been longtime producing partners for 20 several years now and have producing over 10 videos together together with 3 National Lampoon spinoffs Dorm Daze, Dorm Daze two and Transylmania. This task will be the duo’s second main film adhering to their major crack with Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog which starred James Marsden and Jim Carrey.

Violent Evening marks Leitch’s hottest collaboration with Common Photos, who have worked collectively in final year’s blockbuster action movie Rapid & Furious Provides: Hobbs & Shaw and in director Ilya Naishuller’s forthcoming thriller movie titled No person starring a few-time Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk and Christopher Lloyd.

