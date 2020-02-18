[commonwealth-foundation:-peaceful-malaysia-the-best-platform-for-discussions-on-girls,-peace-and-security]

Commonwealth Foundation programme manager Reineira Arguello Sanjuan reported Malaysia was chosen as the venue due to the fact of its advocacy for peace alternatives. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE City, Feb 18 — The Commonwealth Foundation picked Malaysia as the location for women from all about the world to converge and examine an advocacy map for peace-building due to the fact of the country’s advocacy for peace options and its tranquil culture.

The foundation’s programme manager Reineira Arguello Sanjuan said Malaysia has remained peaceful for lots of decades and experienced even acted as a mediator for peaceful negotiations in the region.

“So, we felt that it would be great for discussions on peace to be in a nation that has constructed and taken care of peace for so a lot of yrs,” she claimed.

The 3-day roundtable session themed “2020 — Creating an advocacy roadmap” is attended by women from international locations such as Sri Lanka, Kenya, Uganda, Papua New Guinea, East Africa, Iran, Pakistan, Northern Ireland and Sierra Leone.

“The key purpose of this roundtable is to carry civic voices collectively to master from 1 a different and to constructively have interaction in govt procedures,” Sanjuan mentioned.

She stressed that it was not about criticising institutions and governments but a system for women of all ages to focus on, appear up with proposals and provide about constructive changes.

“It is also about fostering channels of inclusion, functioning with intersectionality and discovering from each other to be concerned in the processes of transformation,” she claimed.

She explained the Commonwealth Basis is an inter-governmental organisation that is committed to Sustainable Advancement Objective 16 (SDG 16) which is to boost peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable advancement.

She claimed women’s teams have a distinctive viewpoint on how transformative adjust need to appear like and how peace need to be outlined.

“They have messages on how unique procedures can be place in area with precise tips to the United Nations and the earth so the foundation can broker their messages to the choice makers,” she claimed.

In 1 of the sharing classes currently, a participant, Helen Kezie-Nwoha from Uganda, claimed it was not protected for gals to leave their residences in conflict-riddled nations.

She stated at times peacekeeping attempts have been not profitable specially when women go on to be pawns and victims of violence in warring countries.

“Women are raped with peacekeepers nearby and they did not halt it. We have to glimpse at this, really do not we will need to improve the way they are going about peacekeeping?” she asked.

She explained peacekeeping resolutions must be centered on addressing troubles this sort of as discrimination, exclusivity and assaults on a woman’s dignity and inequality.

She also spoke about trauma amid women in war-torn nations.

“We require to tackle the trauma in conflict in advance of we are able to intention for transformative improve,” she claimed.

Afterwards, Susan Owiro-Chege from Kenya and Shreen Saroor from Sri Lanka equally shared how females in their respective nations around the world check out to engage in peacekeeping efforts.

Owiro-Chege mentioned they started off with little women’s team conversations in church buildings and by emphasising to the gals that they have to operate together as a single device.

She stated a further way was striving to arrive at out to the spouses of the people today in electrical power as there is really minimum woman representation in authorities.

In the meantime, Saroor talked about how Muslim girls started out a motion to amend a law that had failed to guard Muslim gals in the country.

She claimed below the law, women’s legal rights were not secured and even toddlers can be married off.

She stated this was why Muslim females were at the forefront of combating towards rules that unsuccessful to protect girls and youngsters.

“We have been fighting to modify this, young girls are now mindful of this and want to modify this… it is all around social media in Sri Lanka,” she said.

Despite this, Saroor reported it remained an uphill battle for them to have the respective laws altered to guard women’s legal rights in Sri Lanka.