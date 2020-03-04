[communications-ministry-self-assured-new-govt-will-proceed-with-prepared-initiatives]

Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-standard Datuk Suriani Ahmad speaks at PCKKMM’s 37th Yearly Basic Assembly in Putrajaya February 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, March four — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) is confident that the new federal government will continue on with the implementation of all planned initiatives below the ministry for the gain of the people.

The ministry’s secretary-basic Datuk Suriani Ahmad explained KKMM was fully commited to producing telecommunications infrastructure by the introduction of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Strategy (NFCP) and had correctly lessened the value of superior-velocity broadband companies by 49 per cent by the “double the pace, half the price” initiative.

The ministry experienced also correctly launched the 5G community in April 2019, she mentioned in her speech at the farewell occasion held for former Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo and his deputy Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shith, below today.

Suriani said KKMM experienced also launched a strategic strategy as the way and framework of the ministry and its division and organizations for 5 yrs.

“The security features of cybersecurity and the most up-to-date electronic technologies are also emphasised to ensure people’s advantage,” she said.

She claimed given that 2018, numerous policies and rules relating to the ministry experienced been formulated and reviewed.

“Besides that, the experience of Radio Tv Malaysia (RTM) has been reworked with the introduction of a new aggressive impression and much more detailed contents,” she said.

She additional that at the very same time RTM was also acknowledged as the most dependable media manufacturer in Malaysia in 2019.

She also expressed appreciation to both of those previous minister and deputy minister for their initiatives and efforts to acquire and reform KKMM and its businesses. — Bernama