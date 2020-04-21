Community adjusting helps seniors cope

ST. CLOUD, Minn. >> There is coronavirus pandemic limited mobility in independent seniors in central Minnesota, so they’re showing up online for yoga classes and conferences.

And they’re tapping into meal programs at rates higher than before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Older adults are really resilient,” said Laura Hood, senior director of services for the city of St. Cloud. “They were at war. They were supporting communities. They were building communities.”

And community-based programs that serve seniors are adjusting quickly to do so after Gov. stays. Tim Walz’s and other precautions that mean limiting the spread of the virus.

Staff at Whitney Senior Center were able to connect with 70% of members electronically, Hood said. And people not available online get phone calls.

“We’re making personal phone calls, checking in,” Hood said in the St. Cloud Times. “We are following anyone who may be struggling.”

Each week, the Whitney Center emails an newsletter and resources, including links to live, interactive exercise classes and lectures.

“We offer a lot in people; “It was very difficult for people,” Hood said. “We’ve done a lot of research to make this as simple as possible.”

Staff provide some technical support and scheduling programs that allow for group engagement, including exercises and covering other topics such as container field and mindfulness.

Distribute food

Communal food is on hold for now, but members can stop by the center at noon Monday through Wednesday and pick up a pile of frozen food.

This scene is playing out in other parts of central Minnesota.

Catholic charities have seen a huge jump in demand, says Barb Willard, senior program manager. It expects to provide 78,000 meals by April in shelves, wheeled and frozen foods, which used to be served in communal dining rooms.

Willard estimates the number of people served has doubled since the pandemic began.

Usually they eat them out every two weeks, he said. “If we need to get them fed, we’re moving heaven and earth to get them fed now so they don’t have to wait for distribution.”

Catholic Charities is distributed to the Whitney Senior Center and throughout a nine-county area from Stearns to Pine County. There are seven kitchens and 49 sites in this area, Willard said.

People must sign up to get the food and can collect packs of 10, 20 or 30 meals at a time. Food insecurity people are now allowed to collect a total of 60 meals a month, double the previous limit.

Pay staff pay in the kitchens, and volunteers deliver and hand out the food. If staff members don’t feel well, they don’t come in, Willard said.

Check in

Volunteers used to go home to eat on their clients’ wheels and do a welfare check, Willard said. Now they put food on the porch and step back 10 feet. And the administrative staff started calling customers to check in.

Willard said: “I just was surprised to see how everyone was riding to the plate.”

But staff and volunteers lack close contact with clients.

“They say things like, ‘It’s so heart-wrenching for me as we do these drives-by timing by giving them a hug or spending time with them,'” he said.

Just as demand for food and services for seniors has ramped up during the pandemic, so have offers to help, said Lori Vrolson, executive director of the Minnesota Central Council on Aging.

The Minnesota Central Board on Aging distributes federal funds to programs that serve seniors, and those programs have been adjusted to keep clients and volunteers safe.

A program used to send shopping volunteers to a senior; now the volunteers just “buy and drop,” Vrolson said.

The alignment also takes local calls from the state’s LinkAge Senior Line to connect seniors with services. Employees know which programs are totally up, down, or always up and running.

As with Whitney Senior Center and Catholic Charities, other groups reach out to older clients to check in.

Vrolson has heard that people appreciate these calls. It’s a chance to check in and a chance to connect. More it can help alleviate anxiety, Vrolson said.

Vrolson said: “If you know an older adult, just reach out and give them a phone call.” “It makes a difference.”