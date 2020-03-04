community-briefs:-blackwell,-frank-make-all-sec-freshman-team

Missouri women’s basketball’s Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank have been named to the 2020 All-SEC Freshman workforce on Tuesday.

Heading into the SEC Match, the two freshmen are each and every averaging a lot more than 12 points for every recreation and could be the first freshman pair in university background to accomplish this kind of a feat. Blackwell sales opportunities the team in scoring, rebounds and assists.

Frank shoots 87.six% from the totally free-toss line and averages 4 rebounds for every video game.

The two are in action at 12: 30 p.m. on Wednesday from Mississippi.

Large receiver Luper indicators with Missouri

Missouri added to its currently deep 2020 broad receiver recruiting class on Tuesday. The Tigers declared the signing of previous Boise State dedicate, Prospect Luper, is the son of jogging backs mentor Curtis Luper.

Luper joins graduate transfer Damon Hazelton Jr., Javian Hester, Jay Maclin and Kris Abrams-Draine as incoming wide receivers on the Tiger squad.

Hu named SEC Freshman of the 7 days

For the fifth time this time, freshman gymnastics standout Helen Hu was named in the weekly awards. She was honored as the SEC Freshman of the 7 days soon after grabbing 3 titles in a quad satisfy on Feb. 28.

Hu’s 12 titles this season are the most on the staff and she ranks No. five on the beam in the state. MU gymnastics is back in action at seven p.m. on March seven on the street against Nebraska.

Stephens College or university doubleheader rescheduled for two p.m.

The Stephens Higher education softball doubleheader in opposition to Westminster (Mo.) has been rescheduled for two p.m. on Thursday at Fight Large Faculty. The video game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m. that day.

Steve Stipanovich named to 2020 SEC Legends Course

Previous Missouri ahead Steve Stipanovich was named a 2020 SEC Basketball Legend on Tuesday. Stipanovich and the rest of the class will be honored at Bridgestone Arena throughout the SEC Men’s basketball tournament on March 11-15 in Nashville, Tennessee.

He was an All-American in 1983 and was the Significant 8 Player of the 12 months that time. His jersey is a person of eight Missouri quantities retired at Mizzou Arena.