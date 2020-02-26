community-briefs:-helen-hu-earns-sec-freshman-of-the-7-days-honors

Helen Hu earns SEC Freshman of the 7 days honors

Missouri gymnastics’ Helen Hu was named the Southeastern Meeting Freshman of the 7 days on Tuesday. The freshman has been awarded four SEC Weekly honors this season, previously profitable Freshman of the 7 days on Jan. seven and Specialist of the 7 days on Jan. 21 and 28.

Hu gained her 1st occupation all-about title and fifth beam title versus LSU with a blended rating of 39.475 for her performance in the vault, bars, beam and flooring gatherings. Hu set a career substantial on the beam with a score of 9.975 versus LSU on FridayFeb. 21. The Chicago item also scored a 9.825 on vault, a new own best.

Hu qualified prospects No. 20 Missouri with 9 titles this year. She has gained five on the beam, three on bears and just one all-close to.

The Tigers will host their typical year finale, a quad satisfy, at seven p.m. Friday in opposition to No. 11 Minnesota, Ohio State and Lindenwood.

Sophie Cunningham fined for clash with opponent

Sophie Cunningham was fined $250 right after generating contact with the encounter of Keely Froling in Sport two of WNBL semifinals. Cunningham is shelling out her WNBA offseason by participating in in Australia for the Melbourne Boomers.

The previous Missouri basketball star averted a a person-game suspension when Basketball Australia confirmed that the Incident Assessment Panel had reviewed Cunningham’s get in touch with and concluded Monday evening that there was “insufficient evidence” to ascertain whether the speak to was intentional or not.

Cunningham is averaging 11.4 factors and 3.6 rebounds for every recreation this season for the Boomers. The Boomers and the Canberra Capitals will participate in a pivotal Recreation three at 2: 30 a.m. area time Wednesday to decide who advancements to the WNBL Finals in opposition to the Southside Flyers.