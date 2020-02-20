[community-citizens-calling-for-enhanced-safety-following-nw-fresno-taking-pictures]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The gate major to the San Joaquin River forget about off Milburn close to Alluvial has been locked right until stability can be upgraded.

A memorial is escalating in the vicinity of the place in which 24-yr-previous Brandyn Harris was shot various moments in the higher overall body following he and two friends bought into an argument with a carload of folks in the parking ton.

“With Mr. Harris, we have appeared at his background, and we are not looking at something at this stage from any of the three topics, possibly the two that ended up with Mr. Harris or himself, that this has any gang ties to it,” claims Fresno Police Lt. Larry Bowlan.

Lt. Bowlan claims a witness noticed a single of Harris’ good friends run off to potentially discard an item in the water. A dive crew searched the river on Tuesday.

“Sad to say, we are not able to find everything at this issue,” Lt. Bowlan said.

Police have but to arrest any suspects or detect motor vehicles, which sped out of the parking ton immediately after the shooting.

“Everybody’s seriously panicked correct now, and I fully grasp,” says Councilmember Mike Karbassi. “What we want to do is have serene and reassure them that we are going to make certain our neighborhoods stay harmless.”

The taking pictures occurred in Councilmember Mike Karbassi’s district.

Police say they will stage patrols in an area wherever neighbors say loitering has been a issue. Karbassi’s now exploring a way to make improvements to protection. That could involve surveillance cameras.

He will keep a local community meeting on Thursday to listen to from inhabitants.

“We’re wanting to make positive folks can go in the course of non-curfew several hours to that park and really feel safe,” Karbassi claimed.

Thursday night’s meeting at Liddell Elementary begins at five: 30 p.m.