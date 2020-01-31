Community college pantry help student parents

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – 107 students studied in the pantry of Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids in the first two weeks since the beginning of the 2020 spring semester.

“It speaks volumes about the importance of having a pantry here on campus,” said Mialisa Wright, Kirkwood Support Services Coordinator. “Especially when the students were on break or didn’t work.”

Kirkwood’s pantry will be 90% fueled from the Hawkeye Community Action Program food reservoir from 2020. In the past, it was most dependent on individual donations and student groups such as the Sustainable Garden Club – SEEDS.

According to Wright, Kirkwood serves a large number of non-traditional students like single parents. The pantry is all the more important.

“Being able to get granola, get milk for their kids when they get home, take away sandwiches to feed them for the evening. Maybe they were at school all day,” Wright said ,

You can learn more about donating to the HACAP Food Reservoir Here, and Kirkwood’s resources for adult learners Here.