Community coronavirus transmission may have already begun: Experts – India News

Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Epidemic Started in India? It may be, but we wouldn’t know it because we’re not testing enough people, experts say.

“Community transfer began in India two to three weeks ago, at about the same time as other countries. India is no exception to the way the virus behaves. We just have not tested the representative sample required by the 1.34 billion population, ”said Ramanan Laxminayanan, director and senior fellow at the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy.

Community transfer occurs when a person with no history of travel to a Covid-19 affected country or known contact with a confirmed case test positive for the disease. It indicates that an undiagnosed and often asymptomatic person is unknowingly causing the infection, making it difficult to break the transmission chain.

India needs to rethink its strategy and test more people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as the country reported that 151 Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been confirmed to date.

“The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to increase our emergency response mechanisms to work with people; find, isolate, examine multiple cases and monitor each contact; ready our hospitals and protect and empower healthcare professionals, ”said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO Region of Southeast Asia.

To detect an invisible epidemic, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which is tasked with preventing new cases, randomly examines about 2,000 samples of patients suffering from severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), including severe pneumonia. But 2,000 is too small a sample, experts say.

“If you don’t test, you won’t know. Enough testing doesn’t happen. There are very few cases in the initial phase of the epidemic. But once it starts, it spreads like wild fire. So testing more people holds the key. Let’s take the example of Italy and South Korea, very it is clear that the East Asian state has tested and done better. A lot of monitoring is not happening, we should test all cases of SARI in all our hospitals, especially cases of ventilator support patients, “said a senior public health expert, who does not want to to be named.

Since December, when it was first identified, the disease-causing Sars-CoV-2 virus has infected some 205,000 people and killed at least 8,200 people. Italy has confirmed over 31,000 cases and more than 2,500 deaths since January 30, when the first case was reported in the European nation. Although South Korea reported its first deaths on January 20, mass testing has helped it reduce the number of infections to 8,300 and 81 deaths.

ICMR claimed that there is no community expansion in India yet.

Examining patients admitted to the ICU can be a risky proposition amid reports of suspected quarantine and isolation. More people with mild illness and asymptomatic people are unknowingly spreading the infection in the community, experts say.

“If 80% of people have a mild illness, testing only 5% of patients will fail because the rest will move and infect more people, as has happened in China, Italy and the US,” said a senior public health expert.

“All SARI cases need to be tested, both in the public and private sectors. We need the private sector to step up testing and treatment to encourage people to declare themselves – especially the middle class, which does not like government hospitals – to be diagnosed. sign up for Covid-19 will ensure that there is no under-reporting, ”he added.

Randomly testing a free-living population. “We need to test people at hospital OPDs (patient wards) and ask people with mild symptoms to stay quarantined at home and treat patients in isolation to save a patient, stop the infection and get rid of an invisible epidemic. If testing is not intensified immediately , it will be too late, “Ramanan warned.

