[community-enemy-claims-split-with-flavor-flav-not-about-politics]



FILE Photograph: 62nd Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 26, 2020 – Taste Flav. REUTERS/Mike Blake

March three, 2020

(Reuters) – Rap group General public Enemy break up with founder member Flavor Flav but claimed on Monday that the move experienced been a long time coming and was not mainly because of a dispute over its functionality at a rally for U.S. presidential contender Bernie Sanders.

“Public Enemy did not aspect means with Flavor Flav over his political sights,” co-founder Chuck D and 4 other associates of the hip-hop team claimed in a assertion.

The band explained Flav has been suspended from Community Enemy considering the fact that 2016 when he failed to display up at a reward in Ga for singer Harry Belafonte.

“That was the last straw for the group. He experienced beforehand missed many are living gigs from Glastonbury to Canada, album recording classes and photograph shoots. He often chose to celebration around work,” the statement added.

Flav and Chuck D were being founder customers in 1985 of New York-dependent rappers General public Enemy, identified for producing tunes with a powerful political message. Their 1988 album “It Will take a Country of Thousands and thousands to Hold Us Back” is regarded a single of the genre’s most influential.

Public Enemy had stated in a statement issued shortly prior to the band appeared with Sanders at a California rally on Sunday that it was “moving ahead devoid of Taste Flav.”

Flav experienced before dissociated himself from the visual appearance, declaring that Chuck D did not discuss for the band.

On Monday, Flav hit back at Chuck D on Twitter expressing, “You cannot hearth me … there is no Public Enemy without the need of Flavor Flav.”

“Are you kidding me proper now??? above Bernie Sanders???,” he additional. “You wanna damage a little something we have constructed in excess of 35 yrs In excess of POLITICS??? all for the reason that I don’t wanna endorse a candidate.”

Chuck D explained on Twitter he was supporting Sanders since of his pledges to carry in common health care and childcare should really the Democratic senator from Vermont be elected to the White Home in November.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant in Los Angeles Editing by Rosalba O’Brien, Matthew Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall)