community-enemy-fires-taste-flav

The hypeman sent a cease-and-desist to the Sanders campaign around a “Fight the Power” poster

Following extra than 35 several years with legendary hip-hop team Community Enemy, hypeman Flavor Flav has been dismissed by the team just two times following he sent Bernie Sanders a cease-and-desist letter more than a “Fight the Power” poster promoting the candidate’s March 1 rally in Los Angeles.

The poster promoted the functionality of Public Enemy Radio, which is composed of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws at the rally. The stop-and-desist letter from Flav’s lawyer Matthew Friedman accused Sanders of making use of his “unauthorized likeness, graphic and trademarked clock” in spite of the point that Taste Flav “has not endorsed any political applicant.”

“While Chuck is certainly free to convey his political look at as he sees in shape — his voice by itself does not talk for General public Enemy,” the letter included. “The prepared overall performance will only be Chuck D of Community Enemy, it will not be a effectiveness by Community Enemy. Those who actually know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is. There is no Public Enemy devoid of Taste Flav.”

Chuck D’s law firm issued a reaction to that idea, producing, “From a authorized standpoint, Chuck could perform as General public Enemy if he at any time wished to he is the sole operator of the General public Enemy trademark. He at first drew the brand himself in the mid-80s, is also the imaginative visionary and the group’s primary songwriter, owning penned Flavor’s most memorable traces.”

In a limited statement about Flav’s dismissal, the group explained, “Public Enemy and Community Enemy Radio will be relocating ahead without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his a long time of services and wish him well.”

While, from an outsider’s standpoint at least, this would surface to be generally related to the Sanders spat, Chuck D took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to clarify that “my very last straw was prolonged ago,” crafting, “It’s not about BERNIE with Flav…he really do not know the variation in between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders, he really do not know either. FLAV refused to help Sankofa right after Harry Belafonte inducted us. He don’t do that.” (Sankofa is Belafonte’s grassroots group that aims to “focus on difficulties of injustice that disproportionately influence the disenfranchised, the oppressed, and the underserved.”)

… final ultimate observe the past closing note was my last straw was long back. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the variation amongst BarrySanders or BernieSanders he really do not know both. FLAV refused to help @Sankofa soon after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He do not do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

“I crafted Enemy Radio to get considerably away from that ridiculousness,” he extra in a abide by-up tweet.

