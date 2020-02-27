community-enemy-to-carry-out-at-bernie-sanders-rally

Community Enemy will perform at a Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles this weekend.

Sanders has emerged in current weeks as the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination for November’s US presidential election, in which the winner of the Democratic nomination contest will get on Donald Trump.

Following on from The Strokes showing their aid for Sanders in New Hampshire before this thirty day period, General public Enemy have now been confirmed as the Vermont Senator’s upcoming massive-hitting musical endorsers of his 2020 marketing campaign.

The Chuck D-led team will complete a General public Enemy Radio set at the Sanders political function, which will be held at the LA Conference Heart on Sunday (March one). Sarah Silverman and Dick Van Dyke will also make an look for the duration of the rally.

Sunday and @SarahKSilverman

You can sign up for tickets to the Sanders LA rally in this article.

The event will be held two days in advance of Super Tuesday (March 3), which is the identify provided to the working day when the biggest number of US states (including California) will hold key elections and caucuses for the Democratic nomination. Sanders has now received the New Hampshire and Nevada primaries.

Sanders has previously been given help from the likes of Bon Iver, Cardi B and Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike.