Community gathers near Kobe Bryant family home in Newport Beach to mourn death of NBA star

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KABC) – Dozens of people gathered to pay tribute and mourn the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter outside the family home in Newport Beach on Sunday evening .

Neighbors described Bryant as a friendly and much-loved member of the community, often seen with family members.

A neighbor said that basketball has lost an icon, Newport Beach has lost a neighbor and a friend.

Nine people were killed when a helicopter crashed over rough terrain in Calabasas on Sunday morning. The accident killed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, two coaches in Orange County schools, the wife and daughter of one of these coaches, the pilot and two others who didn’t have not yet been publicly identified.

Millions of basketball fans around the world have been devastated by the news of Bryant’s death. In Los Angeles, fans of the Lakers jerseys flocked to sites such as the Staples Center, the Lakers training center in El Segundo and the crash site in Calabasas.

The outpouring of grief continued until late at night at the Staples Center. A fan interviewed by Eyewitness News expressed deep appreciation for Bryant.

“Kobe simply meant the world to me and to all of us here in Los Angeles, just growing up idolizing someone who dedicates their work to their craft,” he said.

Impromptu memorials with candles and flowers were created by fans near the arena.

Bryant was one of the most prolific scorers in the league, winning two NBA MVP Finals awards and an NBA regular season MVP in 2008. 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and has won five championships.

