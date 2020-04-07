Community Guardian Helps Woman Keep Mother Safe

As the magnitude of the Covid-19 pandemic became too apparent last month, Esther Waters knew she would have a huge challenge to keep her 82-year-old mother safe.

Esther’s mother, Esther Duggan, has dementia and has been living alone until the last few days in Dundrum, south of Dublin.

Her daughter visited her a few hours a day every day throughout March to make sure she had company and everything she needed, but the crisis got worse and the elderly were invited to cocoon while everyone else had to keep their distance.

Naturally, Esther senior had a hard time understanding the new rules and “always went for a walk in the shops and even crushed the mass. I saw her in the empty church on the live wire,” said her daughter at the Irish Times.

Despite several days of testing, Waters said she “couldn’t talk to him about isolation and protecting others.” She was categorical: despite all the attempts of her friends and family, she would not come to my place only 4 km from Blackrock. “

After several attempts “to resettle my lovely mother, I turned to the Garda in Dundrum and told them I was going to shoot her – joking of course,” said Waters.

Gardaí immediately took control of the situation, not because of the gun threat.

“I didn’t even have to ask: Sgt Ivan and community guard Linda were aware of the situation and took action,” she said. “They had a quick chat with me in the station parking lot, assured me that they would move her, and asked me to lead the way to her house immediately.”

Again, you think they went beyond the call of duty: but no, they both came with a bouquet of flowers for mom and cookies for the kids

The two gardaís spent over an hour and a half “gently bringing him into my car”.

Meanwhile, Ms. Waters packed a sleeping bag for her mother and included familiar pieces from her bedroom.

“At my house, Garda Linda took mom into the independent room and unpacked the bag with mom, arranging her radio, her photographs, her toiletries, etc. Gda Ivan spent his time reassuring my children and, I suppose, checking that he was actually delivering Mom to a safe environment. He showed them videos on his phone and taught them hand washing techniques. “

Photographs

Waters estimated that the gardaí had spent at least 90 more minutes settling in for her mother.

“You would think they had already gone beyond the call of duty: but no, they followed calls the next morning to ask for mom’s photos and personal details. They are putting her image on the line in case she moves away from her unfamiliar surroundings, ”said Waters.

“Again, you think they went beyond their duty: but no, they both arrived with a bouquet of flowers for mom and cookies for the kids around 8 p.m. on the evening of mom’s relocation . “

She said that she could not congratulate the two gardaií enough for “their compassion, their consideration, their patience, their tenderness and, as if they had nothing else to do, they took their time”.

“There was no feeling of rushing – or of mom being an inconvenience to them. They acted like it was their own mom. I am completely impressed and eternally grateful. “