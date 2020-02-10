Community holds vigil for the safe return of the missing mother of three

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla (WFLA) – A congregation came together to pray for a missing mother of three who was away from home for more than three weeks.

Veronica Reyes’ friends and family held a vigil on Sunday evening and prayed for a miracle that would bring them home.

Her family tried just about everything to get Reyes home. They have distributed leaflets, posted social media posts, held search parties in local parks, but are now turning to a higher power to get help.

“I just want her to be home,” said Tina Cortez, Reyes’ mother.

She has only one wish … for her daughter to return to her family.

“I leave her messages on her phone hoping she’ll look at it, but there’s nothing. I call her every day. Nothing,” Cortez said tearfully.

Reyes was last seen by one of her three young children when she walked outside her house on January 18. She left her wallet and ID card behind and all attempts to connect to her phone were unsuccessful.

Family, friends, and community members came to the Liberty Southern Baptist Church on Sunday evening to pray for their safe return.

“We know her, gosh, as I said, 10 or 11 years,” said Gina Fredette, Reyes’ old youth leader in the church.

The pastor and his wife felt that something had to be done for this young mother.

“Someone knows something. She’s out there somewhere and we thought that if we could get together as a community, we could help the family, husband and children,” said Fredette.

Some were holding candles in their hands, others were holding phones as they streamed the service to raise awareness online.

“Mine has been gone for three weeks and we have no answers. We don’t know anything,” said Cortez. “Mija is coming home. Come home. Hug your boys. Let me hug you.”

LAST STORIES: