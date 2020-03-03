[Community Living: Comedy in Columbia from Seinfeld to Dunham]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our seem at ‘Local Living’ we are chatting comedy in Columbia.

Are you in the mood to laugh?

Comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his ‘Seriously!?’ International Tour to Colonial Everyday living Arena.

Dunham, a well known comedian and ventriliquist will be in Columbia Wednesday night time at 7pm.

Tickets are continue to on sale, simply click listed here for much more info

This weekend you can head on around to the Township Auditorium to see a person of comedy’s biggest performers Dwell.

Jerry Seinfeld will be in Columbia on Saturday March seven, 2020.

The Emmy nominee will get the phase at 7pm.

For ticket facts simply click here http://thetownship.org/functions/