[Community Meeting for lane variations on Millwood Avenue set for tonight]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Do you journey on Millwood Avenue ? The SC Dot and the Town of Columbia want to hear from you.

Wednesday, The South Carolina Office of Transportation and the Metropolis of Columbia will host a neighborhood assembly to share strategies for a lane reconfiguration of Millwood Avenue from Gervais Road to Devine Avenue.

The conference is 5: 30 p.m. right until 7: 30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Dreher Superior College.

This neighborhood conference will also supply an chance for customers of the public to interact with the program and present comments, say officials.

For far more facts, you can go to www.columbiasc.gov and entry more details positioned on the front webpage, say Town of Columbia officials.