[Community Residing: Diana Ross Live performance, in addition Write-up Malone on tour in Columbia]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Legendary artist Diana Ross will hit the stage Wednesday in Columbia.

Ross is established to appear at the Township Auditorium at 7: 30pm.

She’s viewed as one particular of the most productive recording artists and entertainers of all time.

tickets are nevertheless on sale.

For ticket details simply click here https://www1.ticketmaster.com/occasion/2d�0576FC6D5A1A4

Article Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at Colonial Daily life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-particular person at the Lexington Health-related Center Box Office environment within Colonial Life Arena.