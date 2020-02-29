community-roundup:-hickman-boys-basketball-loses-last-standard-year-match

Hickman boys basketball fell to Ft. Zumwalt North on Friday night in the team’s last standard time activity in advance of the district tournament.

The two teams battled neck and neck all through the to start with quarter, with the Panthers ending the quarter with an 18-14 direct. Even so, the Kewpies before long began to drop powering and entered the half down 38-23.

The 3rd quarter ended up considerably like the second, with Hickman entering the last eight minutes down 54-40. In a remaining offensive burst, the Panthers extended their guide around the Kewpies to end the game 73-48.

Junior Seth Larson was the top scorer for Hickman with 20 details, adopted by junior Ben Wilson with 14 factors.

The Kewpies will enter district match perform at 7: 30 p.m. Monday versus Smith-Cotton at Battle Higher University.