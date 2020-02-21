[community-roundup:-kovac-wins-a-hundred-butterfly-on-day-3-secs]

The Missouri swim group earned a Southeastern Convention gain on Working day three of level of competition.

Sophomore Danny Kovac defeat Auburn’s Santiago Grassi by three 1-hundredths of a second to choose first in the men’s 100-garden butterfly. Kovac finished in 45 seconds and 29 milliseconds when compared to Grassi’s 45.32.

Senior Dan Hein took seventh in the party with a 45.86. Micah Slaton took 2nd in the B ultimate in 46.25 seconds to complete 10th total.

Junior Carter Grimes took 2nd in the B closing of the men’s 400-lawn specific medley with a 3: 45.25 for a 10th total finish. Jack Dubois gained the C final of the party with a time of 3: 45.79.

Giovanny Lima and Jack Dahlgren finished next and 3rd in the B ultimate of the men’s 200-yard freestyle, respectively.

On the women’s side, Jennifer King concluded fourth in the B last of the women’s 400 IM to make a 14th spot complete. Amanda Smith won the C final.

Just after the 3rd day, the men’s workforce sits in the seventh place with 415 points, although the ladies are positioned ninth with 237 details.

The action proceeds Friday with the 200-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and men’s system diving.