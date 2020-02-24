community-roundup:-mu-women’s-golf-finishes-ninth

Missouri women’s golf commenced its spring time with the first of two days of opposition at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.

The Tigers performed two rounds Sunday, finishing the day tied for ninth out of 16 in the staff standings and capturing a team rating of just one-beneath-par. Bri Bolden and Noelle Beijer stood out for Missouri. Bolden ended the day tied for 18th with a rating of three-underneath-par 72, while Beijer concluded tied for 22nd with a rating of two-below-par 72.

The tournament’s closing round is established for Monday at Westbrook Village Golfing Club Vistas Training course in Peoria.

Stephens softball receives rocked in Winter Dome Tournament

Sunday afternoon was a single to fail to remember for Stephens Stars softball.

The Stars fell 9-1 and 21- in two games performed at the Ambrose Dome in Davenport, Iowa. Equally games lasted just five innings.

The losses dropped the Stars to -6 on the year. They will play once again at midday Sunday when they host Haskell Indian Nations in Columbia.