community-roundup:-rollin’s-big-working-day-at-the-plate-qualified-prospects-tigers-to-pair-of-victories

Missouri softball hadn’t gained two straight game titles since last weekend, but the Tigers altered that Saturday with wins more than New Mexico and California in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Traditional.

In the initial sport of the day, Missouri (12-4) shut out New Mexico (6-6) five-.

Jordan Weber shined as she threw a 1-strike full recreation. New Mexico’s Reyan Tuck singled up the middle to direct off the 2nd inning for the only hit off Weber. Missouri’s a single hit permitted is the fewest by the Tigers this period. Weber went on to toss a vocation-significant 9 strikeouts, which is also the most by a Tiger this season.

The Tigers backed up Weber with 3 operates in the 1st inning, highlighted by Jazmyn Rollin’s two-operate property operate. The Tigers added two additional in the next inning off a Cayla Kessinger two-RBI double.

In the second game Saturday, Missouri barely held on for a 11-seven win above California (8-five).

Missouri led 6- following the next inning as the Tigers relied on their energy bats. Rollin and Hatti Moore the two homered for the Tigers, boosting their tie for the group lead in residence runs to 5. Moore strike a three-operate bomb to appropriate discipline in the to start with inning, though Rollin hit a two-run home operate to remaining area in the second. This is the next time Rollin strike a home run in back-to-back video games, the to start with coming in the NFCA Leadoff Traditional against South Alabama Feb. 7 and Baylor Feb. 8.

The Tigers let their lead slip away slowly but surely as California scored 7 runs between the 3rd and sixth inning to tie the recreation seven-7.

With both of those groups tied at 7 in the seventh inning, Missouri’s Kimberly Wert came as a result of with the most important hit of the activity for the Tigers. With two runners on and 2-one count, Wert blasted a pitch to heart industry, providing the Tigers a a few-operate lead. Missouri would insert an coverage operate with a Megan Moll RBI single. Eli Daniel concluded the game off and recorded the acquire for Missouri, throwing 5 strikeouts in her 2 ⅓ innings.

The Tigers will wrap up participate in in the Mary Nutter Collegiate Traditional as they just take on Seattle U at 11 a.m. Sunday in Cathedral City, California.

Meet data slide for Missouri monitor and discipline at Missouri Collegiate Problem

Two Missouri runners broke meet data on Saturday at the Missouri Collegiate Problem at Hearnes Center.

Melissa Menghini broke the satisfy file in the women’s 800-meters with a time of 2: 13.11. Missouri swept the top rated 4 positions in the function with Faramola Shonekan, Sarah Chapman and Reilly Revord using 2nd, third and fourth, respectively.

On the men’s side, Nylo Clarke established a new fulfill record in the men’s 200-meter sprint with a time of 21.73 seconds. His teammates Nyles Thomas and Caulin Graves completed second and 3rd to give Missouri a prime-a few sweep.

Other winners integrated Dylan Quisenberry in the 600-meter with a time of one: 25.17, Oaklee Hauschild in the mile with 4: 24.08 and Jayson Ashford in the 60-meter dash with six.eight seconds. He is now tied for sixth in software record in the function. Clarke took next in 6.84 seconds.

The 4×400-meter relay team of David Buckner, Cason Suggs, Zachary Charles, and Quisenberry took the earn with a time of 3: 22.15.

Jazmyn Shumaker finished second in the 60-meter, and Morgan O’Neal went 25.54 as she took 1st in the 200-meters.

For the industry events, Jordan McClendon led a top-four sweep of the women’s fat throw. She gained with a length of 21.39 meters. Sydney Oberdiek took next with a toss of 18.50 meters, followed by Emily Stauffer and Sydney Johnson.

Jake Wirthwein finished third in the men’s shot put.

The Tigers move on to the SEC Championships Feb. 27-29 in University Station, Texas.

Tolton and Rock Bridge girls basketball secure wins

The Trailblazers overcame a four-level deficit just after a few quarters to knock off Cardinal Ritter 53-44 Saturday.

Tolton got out to a 12-four direct and was up by 6 at the 50 percent, but Ritter outscored Tolton 18-eight in the third quarter to take the direct into the remaining interval. Tolton ended the video game on a operate of its possess and secured a nine-place acquire.

The Bruins traveled to Jackson and won 44-36.

CC women’s basketball demolishes Stephens on Senior Day

Columbia Faculty established a software document for three-ideas made with 21 in its 111-31 get in excess of Stephens on Saturday.

CC was 21-of-37 from driving the arc and had at minimum 24 points in each individual quarter. The Cougars offensive dominance was led by Grey Hayes’ 22 details on 7-of-8 taking pictures.

The Cougars go to 23-5 and 19-three in American Midwest Conference engage in. The Stars dropped their 19th straight meeting recreation and are 6-22 general and one-21 in AMC play.

Stephens softball drops a pair of video games

Stephens softball dropped to -4 on the period just after two losses at the Winter Dome Match II in Davenport, Iowa.

The Stars fell to Saint Ambrose 11-3 in 6 innings in advance of falling to Lincoln University five-four in extras right after 9 innings.MU swimming earns major-10 finishes at SEC Championships

Missouri swim and dive concluded the Southeastern Meeting swimming and diving championships on Saturday with the men taking fifth position and the girls finishing in eighth.

Jennifer King won a limited end towards teammate Sarah Thompson in the consolation final of the women’s 200-yard backstroke with a time of one: 53.43. Thompson gained a 1: 53.51.

Nick Alexander and Dan Hein took seventh and eighth in the ultimate of the men’s 200-lawn back again. Jack Dahlgren received the consolation final with a time of 1: 42.14. That time would have crushed Alexander in the A final.

Katrina Brathwaite finished fourth in the consolation last of the women’s 200-property breastroke with a time of 2: 10.41. She was out touched by just one just one-hundredth of a next for third by Kentucky’s Jaclyn Hill.

Will Goodwin manufactured the A remaining of the men’s 200-lawn breaststroke and took eighth.

In the 400-lawn freestyle relays, the Missouri adult males took eighth and the ladies took seventh.

For diving, freshman Maddie Huitt completed eighth in the women’s platform diving with a rating of 234.70.

Up next for the Tigers is the Mizzou Qualifier on Feb. 29-Mar. 1, exactly where athletes will test to make the time cuts for the 2020 Olympic Trials. trials hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, this June. Following that, it is off to the NCAA championships in Indianapolis on March 25-28.