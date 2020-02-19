[community-roundup:-women’s-two-hundred-medley-relay-sets-college-report-on-1st-day-of-sec-championships]

The Missouri swim and dive groups received off to a gradual start out on the 1st day of the SEC swimming and diving championships on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama.

The women’s 200-garden medley relay group of Hanna Hynes, Molly Winer, Sarah Thompson and Megan Keil took 2nd behind Tennessee with a university record time of one minute, 35 seconds and 61 milliseconds.

They briefly led during the race right up until Tennessee’s Erika Brown anchored with a freestyle leg of 20.57 seconds to propel the Volunteers to victory.

The men’s 200-yard medley relay workforce of Daniel Hein, Nick Staver, Micah Slaton and Danny Kovac, which was seeded second, concluded fifth with a time of 1: 24.9. Texas A&M received the race with a time of one: 23.49.

In the 800-garden totally free relay, the Tigers concluded 11th in the women’s race, and fifth in the men’s.

Missouri had only a single diver in the finals. In the men’s 3-meter, freshman Leonardo Garcia Varela finished eighth with a rating of 342.65 right after getting seeded 3rd likely into the closing session.

Following Day 1, the men’s crew is positioned sixth with 131 factors and the women’s workforce is in 10th situation with 95.

The Tigers are back again in action Wednesday with the 500-yard freestyle, 200-property person medley and 50-garden freestyle to go together with the men’s one-meter diving. Preliminaries start out at nine: 30 a.m.