[Community very little league ditching the Astros]

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In the wake of the Astros cheating scandal, one particular Midlands minor league is dropping the team’s title from the league.

In a statement William Bolscholz with the Trenholm Very little League says, ” Because of modern gatherings regarding the Houston Astros, Trenholm Very little League, a constitution of Minimal League International for 30 decades has determined to take out the Astros name and likeness from any of the league’s teams and any other content relevant to the league.

Trenholm Minor League and Little League Global think in trying to extend the virtues of character, bravery and loyalty with currently youths. Trenholm Small League baseball and softball applications are designed to create excellent citizens somewhat than fantastic athletes.

As a league, we experience it would be inappropriate as a very good case in point to our youth to have the identify of the Astros on any of our league

teams, baseball or softball.

The Houston Astros have arrive below fire for using know-how to steal indicators in the course of their 2017 World Sequence Championship time.