Community vigil in honor of the on Bayshore Blvd. killed Walkers.

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The community gathered on Saturday morning for a vigil to honor the man who was killed on Bayshore Boulevard.

“He said to his wife,” It’s a beautiful day and I’m going for a walk, “said George Gage’s friend.

So George Gage, 70, started his Thursday morning. However, this walk along Bayshore Boulevard ended with a suspected drunk driver who had plowed into him.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him when he walked our Bayshore Boulevard,” said the friend.

Several Tampa Bay organizations, friends of Gage, and neighbors from the Bayshore community attended a vigil in honor of Gage. Supporters prayed and tied shoelaces as a sign of unity as they campaigned for change on the busy boulevard.

“It is time for this road to change,” said an organizer. “Bayshore is a park, not a freeway.”

The neighbors want a slower speed limit, speed limits and fewer lanes.

“It really shouldn’t be like this when a small strip of petrol, a sidewalk and cars drive at over 80 km / h all the time,” said Gages Freund.

Linda Saul-Sena is a former city councilor in Tampa. She served on the council when they voted to add a green space between Bayshore Boulevard and the sidewalk. She said the change was due to constant community pressure. She believes the same consequence is needed to see changes.

“This is an example of the city responding when the public really talks about what it wants to make Bayshore safer,” said Saul-Sena.

Until the city answers, Gage’s friend has a message for the drivers: “Drive slowly.”

People at the vigil signed a petition to support advocacy groups demanding changes to Bayshore Boulevard. The community hopes that petition and Gage’s death will serve as starters.

