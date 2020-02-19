[community-warned-not-to-technique-required-sutton-guy-right-after-a-theft]

We will use your e mail deal with only for sending you newsletters. Remember to see ourPrivacy Recognizefor facts of your data safety rights Invalid E-mail

Police are urging member of the general public not to technique a South London person wished in connection with a burglary.

Detectives want to issue John Flood, 23, from Worcester Park in Sutton, about a burglary in Epsom.

Flood has failed to respond to requests to aid with the law enforcement investigation, Surrey Law enforcement say.

He is described as a white gentleman, of proportionate create with limited, gentle brown hair and green eyes.

Flood is recognized to have connections to both of those South London and Epsom, according to police.

Surrey Police are desirable to members of the general public for support in obtaining Flood, and have unveiled an picture of him so people today know what he appears to be like like should really they transpire to see him.

Having said that, anyone who sees Flood is urged not to method him, and to contact law enforcement straight absent alternatively.

Any one who sees Flood is requested to call police on 101 (999 if you know his recent place), quoting criminal offense reference PR/45190130841.

Alternatively, if you do not want to depart your title, connect with the impartial charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

